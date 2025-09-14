Left Menu

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

On a nostalgic day in Tokyo, Oblique Seville clinched gold in the world 100 metres final with a 9.77-second performance, while Kishane Thompson took silver. Usain Bolt watched as Jamaica achieved their first 1-2 finish since 2012. Defending champion Noah Lyles won bronze, ending the U.S. title streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:03 IST
Seville

In a triumphant return to global prominence, Jamaica celebrated a 1-2 finish in the world 100 metres final on Sunday, echoing past glories with Usain Bolt in the audience. Oblique Seville, clocking a personal best of 9.77 seconds, claimed gold, followed by Kishane Thompson's 9.82, marking Jamaica's first such achievement since the 2012 Olympics.

Seville's win was a poignant redemption after a disappointing Olympic finish last year. Despite early struggles in Paris, his determination and improved health led to a flawless performance in Tokyo. "Competing in front of Usain was a tremendous feeling," said Seville, expressing his pride and affirming his confidence in his capabilities.

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles secured a bronze with a season's best of 9.89 seconds, as the United States' four-year title hold came to an end. American runner Kenny Bednarek narrowly missed a medal at fourth, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo faced disqualification due to a false start.

