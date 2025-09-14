Spinners Shine as India Stifles Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel's impressive bowling helped India restrict Pakistan to 127 for 9 in their Asia Cup match. Early wickets from Pandya and Bumrah left Pakistan struggling, while Yadav and Patel kept the pressure on the middle order. Despite Afridi's late 33 not out, Pakistan ended with a modest score.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a gripping encounter at the Asia Cup, India's bowlers showcased their prowess, restricting Pakistan to a mere 127 for 9. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the chief architects of the collapse, with Yadav taking 3/18 and Patel 2/18.
The match began with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub with the very first legitimate ball, setting the tone for Pakistan's struggles. Jasprit Bumrah added to the early woes by sending Mohammad Haris back, leaving Pakistan at a precarious 6 for 2.
While Sahibzada Farhan offered resistance with a battling 40, it was Shaheen Afridi's late surge with 33 not out that pushed Pakistan past the 100-run mark. Nevertheless, the disciplined Indian attack ensured a comfortable position for the team in this Group A tie.
