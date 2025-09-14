Left Menu

Tensions Flare as India and Pakistan Captains Forgo Handshake in Asia Cup

In the Asia Cup contest, India and Pakistan cricket captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, skipped the traditional handshake during the toss. This unusual move attracted attention as it defied the convention in international cricket, against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:09 IST
Tensions Flare as India and Pakistan Captains Forgo Handshake in Asia Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan witnessed an unexpected moment of tension, as the captains of both teams, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, refrained from participating in the customary pre-match handshake during the toss, capturing widespread attention.

The gesture, though not mandated by cricket rules, is a conventional practice in international cricket. However, this instance saw the Indian and Pakistani leaders avoiding eye contact and foregoing the handshake, stirring conversations in the cricket world.

This confrontation marks the first meeting of the two teams since the Pahalgam attacks earlier this year. India's recent sports policy disallows bilateral events with Pakistan, which delves into the wider implications of political tensions on the sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

 Nepal
2
Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

 Global
3
Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

 India
4
India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025