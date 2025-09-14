Tensions Flare as India and Pakistan Captains Forgo Handshake in Asia Cup

The Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan witnessed an unexpected moment of tension, as the captains of both teams, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, refrained from participating in the customary pre-match handshake during the toss, capturing widespread attention.

The gesture, though not mandated by cricket rules, is a conventional practice in international cricket. However, this instance saw the Indian and Pakistani leaders avoiding eye contact and foregoing the handshake, stirring conversations in the cricket world.

This confrontation marks the first meeting of the two teams since the Pahalgam attacks earlier this year. India's recent sports policy disallows bilateral events with Pakistan, which delves into the wider implications of political tensions on the sports arena.

