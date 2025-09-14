Left Menu

Heartbreak for India: Sen and Duo Fall Short at Hong Kong Open

India missed its chance at glory at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 as Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended as runners-up. Sen fell to China's Li Shi Feng in straight sets, while the doubles team lost a tense final against Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Lakshya Sen

In a dramatic showdown at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, India's badminton hopes were dashed as Lakshya Sen and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished as runners-up on Sunday.

Lakshya Sen, facing world No. 4 Li Shi Feng, fell 15-21, 12-21 in the men's singles final, unable to withstand Li's sharp attacks and robust net play. Summarizing his performance, Sen remarked on the positives from the tournament and emphasized the need for self-belief.

Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag started strong but were eventually overpowered by China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a 61-minute men's doubles final. Despite leading initially, the Indian pair lost momentum, conceding the match in three hard-fought sets.

