Protests Stop Play: Vingegaard Claims Vuelta Amidst Chaos

Jonas Vingegaard secured victory in the Vuelta a Espana, finishing the race amid protests in Madrid. The final stage was abandoned due to pro-Palestinian protests. Vingegaard's win marks his third Grand Tour title, following his Tour de France victories in 2022 and 2023, and he is the first Dane to win the Vuelta.

Updated: 14-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:56 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark clinched the Vuelta a Espana title under tumultuous circumstances. The last stage of the race was abruptly abandoned on Sunday due to pro-Palestinian protesters halting the finish in Madrid.

The Visma-Lease a Bike athlete effectively assured his victory after Saturday's mountain stage solidified his lead against Portugal's Joao Almeida. Sunday's ride from Alalpardo to Madrid was supposed to be a mere formality but was interrupted with protesters blocking the path.

With confusion reigning, Vingegaard was seen shaking hands with his team, as officials confirmed the early conclusion of the race due to security concerns. Despite the chaos, Vingegaard celebrated his third Grand Tour victory, marking a historic first for Denmark in the Spanish race.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

