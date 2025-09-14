Thrilling Showdown: India vs. Pakistan Scoreboard Highlights

The much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan unfolded on Sunday, providing fans with intense action and a nail-biting scoreboard.

India's innings concluded at 131/3 in 15.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer with an unbeaten 47 runs, while Saim Ayub delivered a standout bowling performance for Pakistan by claiming three crucial wickets.

The game, marked by its competitive spirit, emphasized Suryakumar Yadav's steady build-up of the innings against Ayub's striking deliveries. Thanks to their efforts, the match kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)