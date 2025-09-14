Left Menu

Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda clinched gold at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, inspiring athletes nationwide. Prime Minister Modi congratulated them, highlighting their performances. The Indian women's hockey team secured a silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025. Both achievements marked significant milestones for Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:53 IST
Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of prowess, Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda claimed gold medals in the 57 kg and 48 kg categories at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their victories, stating that their performances would inspire countless athletes across the nation.

The Indian women's hockey team also made headlines, securing a silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, further solidifying India's prominence in global sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

 India
3
Pro-Palestinian Protests Halt Vuelta a Espana Finale

Pro-Palestinian Protests Halt Vuelta a Espana Finale

 Global
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025