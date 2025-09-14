Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

In a remarkable display of prowess, Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda claimed gold medals in the 57 kg and 48 kg categories at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their victories, stating that their performances would inspire countless athletes across the nation.

The Indian women's hockey team also made headlines, securing a silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, further solidifying India's prominence in global sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)