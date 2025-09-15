England Demands Fair Play After Thrashing Scotland in Women's World Cup

England's commanding victory over Scotland, securing them a spot in the Women's World Cup semi-finals, was overshadowed by coach John Mitchell's criticism of Scotland's tactics. The match, marked by England's territory dominance, ended 40-8, but Mitchell felt a more emphatic win was warranted if not for cynical disruptions by their opponents.

The game, played under soggy conditions in Bristol, saw England score six tries while a contentious second half suffered from frequent stoppages. Mitchell argued that penalty tries should have been awarded due to repeated Scottish infringements at the scrums, a point he intends to raise with World Rugby.

Looking ahead, England braces for a tougher semi-final against France. Despite a recent victory over the French side, Mitchell emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and maintaining confidence derived from their recent performances as they aim for another win.