England Demands Fair Play After Thrashing Scotland in Women's World Cup

England secured a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a decisive win over Scotland, although coach John Mitchell criticized Scotland's disruptive tactics. Despite England's scrum dominance, Mitchell believed penalty tries were unjustly withheld. A tougher challenge awaits against France, whom England narrowly defeated earlier in the year.

Updated: 15-09-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 01:17 IST
England's commanding victory over Scotland, securing them a spot in the Women's World Cup semi-finals, was overshadowed by coach John Mitchell's criticism of Scotland's tactics. The match, marked by England's territory dominance, ended 40-8, but Mitchell felt a more emphatic win was warranted if not for cynical disruptions by their opponents.

The game, played under soggy conditions in Bristol, saw England score six tries while a contentious second half suffered from frequent stoppages. Mitchell argued that penalty tries should have been awarded due to repeated Scottish infringements at the scrums, a point he intends to raise with World Rugby.

Looking ahead, England braces for a tougher semi-final against France. Despite a recent victory over the French side, Mitchell emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and maintaining confidence derived from their recent performances as they aim for another win.

Latest News

