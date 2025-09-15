Left Menu

Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake post match

Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here.In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board labelled Indias actions as unsporting post the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players behaviour of not shaking hands.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:54 IST
Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake post match
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game here.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board labelled India's actions as ''unsporting'' post the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.

''Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony,'' read a PCB statement.

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision to not shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar business

Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar busine...

 India
2
AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog Report

AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bhar...

 India
3
Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, ministers

Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, m...

 India
4
"Condition not back to normal pace, sales adversely affected"; Kathmandu locals after protests

"Condition not back to normal pace, sales adversely affected"; Kathmandu loc...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025