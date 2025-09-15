Athletics-Duplantis takes third world title with world record jump of 6.30m

Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the 14th time with a jump of 6.30 metres on his third attempt as he secured a third straight world title on Monday. The gold medal was already secure for the American-born Swede when he had the bar raised a centimetre higher than the record height of 6.29m he managed in Budapest last month.

He failed by the narrowest of margins at his first two attempts but, roared on by a captivated crowd at the National Stadium, slid over on the third with the bar giving a slight wobble before settling. Greek Emmanouil Karalis won silver as the only one apart from Duplantis to get over at 6.00m, while Australian Kurtis Marschall matched his personal best with a jump of 5.95m to win a second world bronze medal.

