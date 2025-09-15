Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA, FIFPRO urge action on player welfare after Yamal, Dembele injuries

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and player union FIFPRO President David Terrier called on Monday for action to safeguard player health, warning that the congested fixture calendar has reached a tipping point.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and player union FIFPRO President David Terrier called on Monday for action to safeguard player health, warning that the congested fixture calendar has reached a tipping point. Their joint statement came after Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's criticism of Spain's handling of Lamine Yamal's groin injury, in which he said the 18-year-old was given painkillers to play in World Cup qualifiers despite complaining of discomfort.

Paris St Germain said this month they were seeking corrective measures and accused France's medical staff of ignoring their recommendations on injury risks after Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue returned to the club injured. France's players' union (UNFP) has also blamed the international calendar for risking player health.

Ceferin and Terrier, who met last week in Albania, have urged UEFA, associations, leagues, clubs and unions to work together to protect player welfare while upholding the values of the European football pyramid. "Our collaboration with FIFPRO Europe reflects a shared responsibility to protect player health and strengthen the foundations of the game," Ceferin said.

"National team football remains a pillar of Europe's identity and unity. As demands on players grow, it's more important than ever to work together – with national associations, leagues, clubs and players – to find balanced solutions for the future of the sport." Terrier said there was a collective responsibility to take action. "We all recognise that the calendar has reached a tipping point," he said. "In Europe, we are fortunate to have the tools and the partners – including clubs, leagues and national associations – to build protocols that protect the well-being of players and ensure that both national team and club football continue to inspire, unite and grow."

