Nissanka fifty helps Sri Lanka ward off Hong Kong threat with a 4-wicket win

Pathum Nissanka made a marvellously paced fifty but Sri Lanka still made heavy weather of a chase before recording a four-wicket victory over impressive Hong Kong in a Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

The knock of Nissanka (68 off 44 balls) was all about timely acceleration and he shared a 57-run alliance with Kusal Perera (20) for the third wicket as Lanka moved closer to a Super 4 berth. On a rather sluggish pitch, Sri Lanka started the chase of 150 with caution, before stepping on the gas after the 10-over mark to end up with 153 for six in 18.5 overs. After losing Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara for 65 in the first 10 overs, Sri Lanka found the mojo through Nissanka, who was dropped twice in this innings -- while on 40 and 60 -- by butter-fingered Hong Kong fielders. He was in no mood to check the teeth of a gifted horse, making runs more with calculation than raw power. Nissanka placed his big hits more to the square leg region where the boundary was relatively short, exemplified by a swept six off medium pacer Aizaz Khan. From 65 in 10 overs, Sri Lanka added 42 runs in the next three overs as Nissanka and Perera got a move on.

But Hong Kong dented Sri Lanka's march with the quick wickets of Nissanka, Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and skipper Charith Asalanka in the space of eight runs to reduce them from 119 for two to 127 for six.

However, Sri Lanka managed to eke out the remaining 23 runs to keep their Super 4 race alive in the continental showpiece, as Wanindu Hasaranga made an unbeaten 9-ball 20. Earlier, seasoned Nizakat Khan made a solid fifty and Anshuman Rath supported him with a sensible knock as Hong Kong scored a competitive 149 for four.

After being put in to bat, the standout feature of Hong Kong's innings was a 61-run partnership between Rath (48, 46 balls) and Nizakat (52 not out, 38 balls) for the third wicket.

The pair never really got bogged down by the experienced Lankan bowlers, playing some well-timed shots around the park.

Rath preferred to play on either side of the square and his inside out cover drive off spinner Asalanka was a treat.

At the other end, Nizakat, who became only the second Hong Kong batter to score a fifty in the T20 version of the Asia Cup, preferred the V in front of the wicket as he collected a couple of fours and a six off leg-spinner Hasaranga over long-on.

The powerful right-hander also had the assistance of fortune as he was dropped by a diving stumper Kusal Mendis off pacer Thilan Thushara in the second ball of the 17th over while on 33.

In the fifth ball of the same over, the short third man fielder snapped a fine catch but Thushara had overstepped this time to save the Hong Kong batter.

However, Rath soon gave a simple catch to Kamindu at the deep off pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/29).

But despite the relatively dull finish they had, Hong Kong dashed off the block making 38 runs in the first four overs, courtesy some lusty hitting by Zeeshan Ali (23, 17b).

But Chameera had him caught behind by Kusal Mendis to stem the run flow and Hasaranga soon inflicted another bruise on the greenhorns, dismissing Babar Hayat.

