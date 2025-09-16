Left Menu

Rugby-French pair handed Women's World Cup bans but will appeal

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 01:13 IST
Rugby-French pair handed Women's World Cup bans but will appeal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

France loose forward Axelle Berthoumieu was handed an effective six-month ban for biting at the Women's Rugby World Cup while captain Manae Feleu was ruled out of the rest of the tournament for a dangerous tackle, World Rugby said on Monday. The two players will appeal against the sanctions, however, ahead of France's semi-final against top-ranked England, and a hearing on Tuesday will determine their fate.

Berthoumieu was handed a 12-match ban, which will rule her out until March, for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer in Sunday's quarter-final while Feleu was cited for dangerous play in the same match and banned for three games. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock painting

Researchers solve decades-old colour mystery in iconic Jackson Pollock paint...

 Global
2
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

UPDATE 1-Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

 Global
4
Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs fr...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025