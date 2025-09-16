Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Elena Delle Donne named managing director for USA women's 3x3 team

USA Basketball appointed former WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne as its first managing director for the 3x3 women's national team Monday. Delle Donne officially retired earlier this year -- she hadn't played since 2023 due in part to health concerns -- and now the longtime Washington Mystics star will take on an active role in guiding Team USA's efforts in women's 3x3 hoops.

Conservative Eagles keep 'pushing' to thrive playing keepaway

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni denies Philadelphia is eliminating the forward pass from its offense. Facing questions about the Eagles' lackluster passing attack through two games, Sirianni shifted the focus to Philadelphia's 2-0 record and the 15 opportunities to follow.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy likely out Sunday, Carson Wentz would start

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is unlikely to play this week due to an ankle sprain, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. Current backup Carson Wentz is expected to be the starter against Bengals backup Jake Browning, who steps in again for injured starter Joe Burrow. Burrow will undergo surgery to repair a toe injury after leaving Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Hall of Fame Rangers G Ed Giacomin dies at 86

Hall of Fame goalkeeper Ed Giacomin, a six-time All-Star who played the majority of his 13-year NHL career for the New York Rangers, died on Monday. He was 86. Giacomin won 290 games with 54 shutouts, 267 and 49 of which came in New York. He shared the 1970-71 Vezina Trophy with fellow Rangers goalie Gilles Villemure, as the pair combined to allow the fewest goals of any NHL team that season.

Giants' Brian Daboll on late breakdowns: 'Collectively, we've got to be better'

The New York Giants let a three-point lead slip away in the final seconds Sunday, falling 40-37 in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll focused on the sequence that allowed Dallas to tie the game while also emphasizing there were several missed chances to close out the win.

Wrist injury could be reason for Brian Thomas Jr.'s slow start, coach says

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen provided some context that could explain star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles in Sunday's 31-27 loss at Cincinnati in a Monday zoom call with reporters. Per Coen, Thomas was dealing with a wrist injury that was not reported on the team's official injury report in the lead-up to the Bengals game. He recorded four catches for 49 yards on 12 targets and received online criticism for a few drops and a perceived lack of effort.

Cowboys C Cooper Beebe likely to land on short-term IR

Dallas center Cooper Beebe was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, opening a spot on the roster for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Cowboys officially signed Clowney to a one-year deal on Monday and added him to the 53-man roster to fill the spot created when Beebe was placed on short-term IR. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and could be out 1-2 months, per reports, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team won't immediately know the precise length of his absence.

Valkyries G Veronica Burton named Most Improved Player

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named WNBA Most Improved Player by a landslide margin on Monday. Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters after posting career highs of 11.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals while starting all 44 games for the expansion franchise.

Report: Jayden Daniels' (knee) Week 3 status in doubt

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' status for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is in doubt after he sustained a knee sprain last week, per an NFL Network report. Daniels appeared to be limping near the end of Thursday's 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Despite this, he played the entire game, completing 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked four times.

Toe surgery to boot Bengals QB Joe Burrow until mid-December

Joe Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months recovering from toe surgery, according to multiple reports. The Cincinnati quarterback limped to the locker room in the second quarter of the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a Grade 3 turf toe injury and exited the stadium on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

