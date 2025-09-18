Sri Lanka Secures Win in Asia Cup Clash Against Afghanistan
Sri Lanka emerged victorious against Afghanistan in a Group B clash of the Asia Cup, with a stellar bowling performance led by Nuwan Thushara, who took four wickets. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was the top scorer with 60 runs. The match concluded with Afghanistan scoring 169 runs for 8 wickets.
In a thrilling Group B match of the Asia Cup on Thursday, Sri Lanka claimed victory over Afghanistan. Nuwan Thushara's standout bowling, claiming four wickets, was instrumental in dismantling Afghanistan's batting line-up.
Top scorer for Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi, managed 60 runs before being run out. Despite their efforts, Afghanistan couldn't overcome the efficient attack from Sri Lanka's bowlers.
Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling resulted in Afghanistan posting a total of 169 runs for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. The fall of key wickets at regular intervals hindered Afghanistan's momentum.
