Lewis Hamilton Swaps Supercars for Art in Bold Lifestyle Shift

Lewis Hamilton, renowned Formula One driver, has sold his luxury car collection, opting to focus on art. He revealed this change at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he shared his admiration for art over limited-edition vehicles. Hamilton's environmental advocacy aligns with his shift to electric transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:08 IST
Lewis Hamilton, the most successful Formula One driver with a record of seven world championships and 105 wins, has made a significant lifestyle change by selling his impressive car collection to focus on art. The 40-year-old racing legend shared this revelation during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton, known for his collection of limited-edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens, stated, "I don't have any cars anymore; I've become more enamored with art." The British driver mentioned he'd consider acquiring a Ferrari F40, not as a vehicle but as a piece of art.

His transition aligns with his long-standing environmental advocacy. Previously, Hamilton had already reduced his car fleet, opting for hybrid and electric models, and sold his private jet. His current vehicle of choice is an electric Mercedes EQC, highlighting his commitment to sustainable transport.

