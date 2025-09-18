Zaheer Khan Departs LSG Amidst Vision Clash

In a surprising move, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan has parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Khan's decision comes amid disagreements on the franchise's direction with head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjeev Goenka, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Zaheer, who joined LSG in August 2024 after the departure of Gautam Gambhir, had a strong bond with team captain Rishabh Pant but couldn't find common ground on key decisions. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the team's strategic planning and player scouting efforts.

Despite early success in 2022 and 2023, LSG faced challenges in subsequent seasons. In the IPL 2025, the team finished seventh, highlighting gaps in their performance strategy that Zaheer sought to address. His strategies often involved optimizing player positioning, such as his suggestion for Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to open the batting to relieve pressure on Nicholas Pooran.

(With inputs from agencies.)