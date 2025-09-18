Left Menu

Zaheer Khan Departs LSG Amidst Vision Clash

Zaheer Khan has exited his role with the Lucknow Super Giants due to differing visions with head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjeev Goenka. Despite solid ties with Captain Rishabh Pant, Khan faced challenges aligning with the team's decision-making processes after joining in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:13 IST
Zaheer Khan Departs LSG Amidst Vision Clash
Zaheer Khan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan has parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Khan's decision comes amid disagreements on the franchise's direction with head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjeev Goenka, ESPNcricinfo reports.

Zaheer, who joined LSG in August 2024 after the departure of Gautam Gambhir, had a strong bond with team captain Rishabh Pant but couldn't find common ground on key decisions. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the team's strategic planning and player scouting efforts.

Despite early success in 2022 and 2023, LSG faced challenges in subsequent seasons. In the IPL 2025, the team finished seventh, highlighting gaps in their performance strategy that Zaheer sought to address. His strategies often involved optimizing player positioning, such as his suggestion for Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to open the batting to relieve pressure on Nicholas Pooran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
2
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
3
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global
4
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025