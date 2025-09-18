Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Triumphs and Challenges in a Competitive Week

This week in sports featured major events including Bjorn Borg's cancer battle, significant changes in NFL and IndyCar, and record-breaking performances in athletics. The U.S. secured a Billie Jean King Cup semi-final spot, and Kansas and Arizona State are set to debut at Wembley for FBS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:34 IST
Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg revealed his diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer, pledging to battle it daily, reminiscent of his fervor at Wimbledon finals. The celebrated Grand Slam winner shared his health struggle in his recent memoir 'Heartbeats: A Memoir,' co-authored with his wife, Patricia.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit hard with injuries, as starting right guard Cody Mauch's season-ending knee injury adds to their woes. Meanwhile, IndyCar's Team Penske confirmed David Malukas stepping in next season, replacing the long-serving Will Power who exits after 17 seasons.

Athletics saw historic feats as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sprinted to 400m gold with unprecedented speed unseen in four decades, and Botswana's Busang Kebinatshipi claimed a commendable 400m gold. Exciting prospects also unfolded off the field, with American success in the Billie Jean King Cup, and a historic FBS face-off set for Wembley Stadium.

