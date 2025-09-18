Sports Highlights: Triumphs and Challenges in a Competitive Week

Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg revealed his diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer, pledging to battle it daily, reminiscent of his fervor at Wimbledon finals. The celebrated Grand Slam winner shared his health struggle in his recent memoir 'Heartbeats: A Memoir,' co-authored with his wife, Patricia.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit hard with injuries, as starting right guard Cody Mauch's season-ending knee injury adds to their woes. Meanwhile, IndyCar's Team Penske confirmed David Malukas stepping in next season, replacing the long-serving Will Power who exits after 17 seasons.

Athletics saw historic feats as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sprinted to 400m gold with unprecedented speed unseen in four decades, and Botswana's Busang Kebinatshipi claimed a commendable 400m gold. Exciting prospects also unfolded off the field, with American success in the Billie Jean King Cup, and a historic FBS face-off set for Wembley Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)