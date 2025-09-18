Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Setback: A Lesson in Sportsmanship

India's javelin champion Neeraj Chopra reflects on an unexpected eighth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships. Following a streak of 26 top-two finishes, Chopra blames back issues for his performance but vows to learn and improve. Trinidad's Keshorn Walcott clinches gold, with Chopra acknowledging the challenges of competitive sports.

Neeraj Chopra. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's Olympic medalist and renowned javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, faced a surprising challenge at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, finishing in eighth place and failing to defend his title. Known for his consistent top-two finishes, Chopra revealed post-event that back problems hindered his performance.

Chopra's streak of 26 consecutive top-two placements, dating back to the 2021 Kourtane Games before his historic gold at Tokyo 2020, ended with a throw of 84.03 meters. His last out-of-medal finish was at the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia. Reflecting on his performance, Chopra admitted his confusion but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of life and sports.

The world javelin title was claimed by Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, marking his first World Championship gold since his 2012 Olympic triumph. Neeraj's performance contrasts with a strong 2025 season, which saw him excel at events like the Neeraj Chopra Classic and Potch Invitational, highlighting the ups and downs of an athlete's journey.

