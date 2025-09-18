Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Setback: A Lesson in Sportsmanship

India's Olympic medalist and renowned javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, faced a surprising challenge at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, finishing in eighth place and failing to defend his title. Known for his consistent top-two finishes, Chopra revealed post-event that back problems hindered his performance.

Chopra's streak of 26 consecutive top-two placements, dating back to the 2021 Kourtane Games before his historic gold at Tokyo 2020, ended with a throw of 84.03 meters. His last out-of-medal finish was at the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia. Reflecting on his performance, Chopra admitted his confusion but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of life and sports.

The world javelin title was claimed by Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, marking his first World Championship gold since his 2012 Olympic triumph. Neeraj's performance contrasts with a strong 2025 season, which saw him excel at events like the Neeraj Chopra Classic and Potch Invitational, highlighting the ups and downs of an athlete's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)