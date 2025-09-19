Left Menu

Thrilling Start at FedEx Open de France as Armitage Leads

Veer Ahlawat scored an even par 71 and Shubhankar Sharma shot 2-over 74 in the FedEx Open de France. Marcus Armitage led with a round of 63, and Min Woo Lee and Julien Guerrier followed with scores of 66. Ahlawat and Sharma are T-71 and T-127 respectively after round one.

The FedEx Open de France saw an electrifying start at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche on the DP World Tour. Veer Ahlawat began with an even par 71, placing him T-71, while Shubhankar Sharma's challenging start resulted in a 2-over 74, putting him at T-127 on the leaderboard.

English golfer Marcus Armitage dominated the opening round with an impressive 63, thanks to eight birdies within ten holes. Despite a minor setback with a bogey on the 17th, Armitage maintained a strong two-stroke lead. Hot on his heels are Min Woo Lee and Julien Guerrier, both delivering solid 5-under 66 performances.

Ahlawat's round was characterized by a series of strategic recoveries from bogeys, ending with a balanced birdie-bogey outcome. Sharma, despite early gains, struggled with double bogeys, ultimately concluding his round with a disappointing score, trailing behind the leaders.

