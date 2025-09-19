Dunith Wellalage Faces Personal Tragedy Amid Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup journey has taken a somber turn as rising cricket star Dunith Wellalage received tragic news on Thursday. The young all-rounder, who played against Afghanistan the same day, learned of his father Suranga's passing only after the match.

Wellalage left the tournament promptly to be with his family, catching the earliest flight to Colombo. His participation in the remaining matches against prominent teams like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India is currently uncertain.

Condolences flooded in from the cricket community, with former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi among those offering support to the grieving athlete.

(With inputs from agencies.)