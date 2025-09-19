Left Menu

Justice on Ice: Fourcade's Sixth Gold Post-Doping Resolution

More than a decade after the Vancouver Olympics, Martin Fourcade has been awarded an additional gold medal due to a doping resolution involving Russian competitor Evgeny Ustyugov. The International Olympic Committee has formally reallocated medals, impacting events from the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:39 IST
More than 15 years after the Vancouver Olympics, French biathlon legend Martin Fourcade has been awarded another gold medal. This follows the resolution of a doping case involving Russian athlete Evgeny Ustyugov.

The International Olympic Committee's decision to reallocate medals affects events in which Ustyugov participated at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games. Norway's Ole Einar Bjorndalen also benefits, enhancing his record as the most decorated male Winter Olympic athlete.

Fourcade now boasts six Olympic golds, with the latest coming his way after he initially placed second in the 15-kilometer mass start in Vancouver. In the same event, Slovakia's Pavol Hurajt is awarded silver, while Austria's Christoph Sumann earns bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

