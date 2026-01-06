Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

Biocon Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, is set to launch three groundbreaking oncology biosimilars at the upcoming 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The newly introduced biosimilars, include Trastuzumab/Hyaluronidase (Herceptin SC/Herceptin HYLECTA), Nivolumab (Opdivo), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). These are pivotal in extending Biocon's pioneering role in providing accessible cancer treatments worldwide.

CEO and Managing Director, Shreehas Tambe, highlighted that these additions enhance Biocon's already comprehensive oncology portfolio, enabling more patients to access necessary treatments through affordable biosimilar alternatives, in line with the company's mission of science-led, R&D-focused progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)