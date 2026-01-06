Left Menu

Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

Biocon Biologics plans to introduce three oncology biosimilars, enhancing its cancer treatment portfolio. They will unveil these at the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. These biosimilars aim to make critical therapies more accessible. The new additions will join Biocon's extensive oncology lineup, responding to diverse patient needs with cost-effective options.

Updated: 06-01-2026 19:08 IST
Biocon Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, is set to launch three groundbreaking oncology biosimilars at the upcoming 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The newly introduced biosimilars, include Trastuzumab/Hyaluronidase (Herceptin SC/Herceptin HYLECTA), Nivolumab (Opdivo), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). These are pivotal in extending Biocon's pioneering role in providing accessible cancer treatments worldwide.

CEO and Managing Director, Shreehas Tambe, highlighted that these additions enhance Biocon's already comprehensive oncology portfolio, enabling more patients to access necessary treatments through affordable biosimilar alternatives, in line with the company's mission of science-led, R&D-focused progress.

