IOC Upholds 'Neutral Athletes' Policy for Milan-Cortina 2026

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that Russian athletes will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in 2026, following the same approach as the Paris Games. Despite calls for Israel's exclusion, the IOC stated no discussions have taken place about banning Israel.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will allow Russian athletes to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Games. This decision continues the approach used during the Paris Games, as reaffirmed at an executive board meeting in Milan.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry emphasized the continuation of the previous policy, noting no substantial changes from the Paris experience. The Russian Olympic Committee remains suspended, with restrictions preventing Russia from participating in team sports and barring athletes who support the Ukraine invasion from competing under national symbols.

The IOC also addressed ongoing calls to exclude Israel due to the Gaza conflict but clarified that no discussions have occurred about such a ban. The organization highlighted the priority of ensuring athlete and fan safety amid geopolitical tensions.

