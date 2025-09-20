Thrilling Overs: Oman vs. India Cricket Clash

In a gripping T20 cricket match, Oman managed a respectable score of 167/4 from their 20 overs, with significant performances by Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, and Hammad Mirza.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh stood out for India's bowling attack, claiming vital wickets and maintaining pressure.

With additional extras contributing seven runs, Oman's innings left fans eagerly anticipating the next phase of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)