Thrilling Overs: Oman vs. India Cricket Clash
Oman's cricket team scored 167/4 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, and Hammad Mirza. The Indian bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, took crucial wickets, keeping the match competitive. Extras added seven runs to Oman's total score.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:27 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
