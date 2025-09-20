Left Menu

Thrilling Overs: Oman vs. India Cricket Clash

Oman's cricket team scored 167/4 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, and Hammad Mirza. The Indian bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, took crucial wickets, keeping the match competitive. Extras added seven runs to Oman's total score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:27 IST
Thrilling Overs: Oman vs. India Cricket Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping T20 cricket match, Oman managed a respectable score of 167/4 from their 20 overs, with significant performances by Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, and Hammad Mirza.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh stood out for India's bowling attack, claiming vital wickets and maintaining pressure.

With additional extras contributing seven runs, Oman's innings left fans eagerly anticipating the next phase of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025