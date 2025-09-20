Left Menu

Canada's Remarkable Triumph in Women's World Cup Semifinal

Canada delivered an impressive first-half performance to defeat New Zealand 34-19, securing a place in the Women's World Cup final. This victory marks New Zealand's first tournament loss since 2014. Canada will face either England or France in the final at Twickenham next Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of skill and determination, Canada's women's rugby team defeated New Zealand 34-19 in the Women's World Cup semifinal, ending the defending champions' unbeaten streak since 2014. Canada's victory propels them into the World Cup final.

Key players, including Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, and Sophie de Goede, contributed significantly by scoring in the first half. Alex Tessier added to Canada's tally with another try following halftime, overshadowing New Zealand's spirited attempt at a comeback.

With this win, Canada secures their place in the World Cup final for the first time since their loss to England 11 years prior. The team awaits the result of England versus France to determine their opponents for the final, set to be held at Twickenham next Saturday.

