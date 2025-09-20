Canada Defeats New Zealand, Reaching Rugby World Cup Final

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess and mental resolve, Canada's rugby team achieved a monumental victory over New Zealand's black-clad Black Ferns in the World Cup semi-final. With a confident 34-19 win, Canada broke its historical losing streak against the formidable team, thanks to an impressive five-try performance at Ashton Gate.

A strategic shift in mindset proved pivotal for Kevin Rouet's side, whose composed demeanor dismantled the two-time defending champions. Canada had previously struggled against the Black Ferns but clinched victories in recent encounters, signaling their readiness to dethrone the holders. Captain Alex Tessier and players like Justine Pelletier ensured a convincing lead that withstood any comeback attempts from New Zealand.

As they prepare for a final clash against England or France, Canada's team remains optimistic. The Black Ferns' captain, Kennedy Tukuafu, reflects on the tournament's significance and future aspirations, emphasizing their intent to capitalize on the increased visibility and prepare better for future competitions. Their journey now serves as a rallying point for future players in both the Black Ferns and All Blacks teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)