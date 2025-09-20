Maria Perez's Historic Double-Double Triumph at World Championships

Maria Perez made history on Sunday by securing her second gold medal of the world championships in the 20-kilometre walk. This victory, achieved in one hour, 25 minutes and 54 seconds, not only underscored her athletic prowess but also completed a remarkable double-double feat for the 29-year-old Spaniard, following her defense of the 35km title last week.

The National Stadium crowd was equally thrilled by Nanako Fujii's performance. Fujii narrowly held off Ecuadorian Paula Milena Torres at the finish line to take third place, becoming the first Japanese woman to win a medal at these championships.

Perez's latest achievements mirror her successful double performance at the previous world championships in Budapest two years ago, reinforcing her dominance in the discipline.

