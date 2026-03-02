ASMITA to Host Women’s Athletics League at 250 Venues on Women’s Day
The one-day athletics league is expected to witness participation from a record 2,50,000 women, making it one of the largest single-day women’s sporting events in India.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark initiative to celebrate women in sport, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a massive nationwide athletics league across 250 locations under the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action) programme on March 8, marking International Women’s Day.
The announcement was made by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt Raksha Nikhil Khadse, at a media conference held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
A National Platform for Women in Sport
“There can’t be a better opportunity to integrate our young women across the nation and what better tool than using the ASMITA platform that is already gaining popularity across the length and breadth of the country,” Smt Khadse said.
The one-day athletics league is expected to witness participation from a record 2,50,000 women, making it one of the largest single-day women’s sporting events in India.
The competitions will focus on track events:
-
100 metres
-
200 metres
-
400 metres
Across three age categories:
-
Under-13
-
13–18 years
-
18+
ASMITA: Expanding the Women’s Sports Ecosystem
Launched in 2021 under the broader Khelo India mission, ASMITA aims to promote women’s participation in sports through structured leagues and competitions. The programme functions as a gender-inclusive platform supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with National Sports Federations.
Beyond participation, ASMITA serves as a nationwide talent identification mechanism, scouting emerging athletes from both urban and rural regions.
So far:
-
Over 2,600 leagues have been conducted
-
34 sports disciplines covered
-
Activities held in more than 550 districts and 700 cities
-
Over 3 lakh women have participated
Significantly, the programme has reached remote and historically underserved regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and areas previously affected by Left-Wing Extremism.
Decentralised Implementation Model
Each of the 250 venues will be equipped with:
-
5 technical officials
-
10 volunteers
-
1 competition manager
-
1 Past Champion Athlete (PCA)
-
1 District Youth Officer
The initiative will be implemented through collaboration with:
-
MY Bharat
-
Khelo India Centres (KICs)
-
Sports Authority of India ecosystem and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)
-
State and District Sports Associations
-
District Youth Officers (DYOs)
The League will be organised across more than 30 States and Union Territories, including North-eastern states, ensuring nationwide coverage.
Encouraging Grassroots Participation
Smt Khadse emphasised that the core objective is to encourage girls from villages and small towns to consider sports as a viable career pathway.
By creating competitive exposure at the district level, the initiative seeks to democratise access to sports infrastructure and professional opportunities.
Preparing for 2030 and 2036
The Minister linked the initiative to India’s broader sporting ambitions, including preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the country’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.
“We must understand that readiness begins at the district level,” she said. “Hosting an Olympic Games requires more than infrastructure. It requires trained human resources in every district of India. It requires certified technical officials. It requires administrative excellence. This International Women’s Day initiative is part of that preparation.”
Capacity Building Alongside Competition
Beyond athletic events, each venue will conduct:
-
Developmental workshops
-
Training aligned with Athletics Federation of India officiating norms
-
Digital data upload and competition documentation training
-
Exposure for women technical officials
This integrated approach aims to strengthen institutional capacity at the grassroots, ensuring long-term sustainability of sports ecosystems beyond a single event.
A Milestone for Women’s Sporting Participation
By mobilising lakhs of participants on a single day across hundreds of districts, the ASMITA initiative represents not just a celebratory event but a strategic investment in India’s women’s sports pipeline.
It reinforces the government’s emphasis on:
-
Gender inclusion in sports
-
Grassroots talent identification
-
Institutional capacity building
-
Olympic-level preparation through district-level readiness
As International Women’s Day approaches, the initiative underscores how sport is being positioned as both a tool of empowerment and a cornerstone of India’s long-term global sporting aspirations.