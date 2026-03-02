ASMITA to Host Women’s Athletics League at 250 Venues on Women’s Day

In a landmark initiative to celebrate women in sport, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a massive nationwide athletics league across 250 locations under the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action) programme on March 8, marking International Women’s Day.

The announcement was made by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt Raksha Nikhil Khadse, at a media conference held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

A National Platform for Women in Sport

“There can’t be a better opportunity to integrate our young women across the nation and what better tool than using the ASMITA platform that is already gaining popularity across the length and breadth of the country,” Smt Khadse said.

The one-day athletics league is expected to witness participation from a record 2,50,000 women, making it one of the largest single-day women’s sporting events in India.

The competitions will focus on track events:

100 metres

200 metres

400 metres

Across three age categories:

Under-13

13–18 years

18+

ASMITA: Expanding the Women’s Sports Ecosystem

Launched in 2021 under the broader Khelo India mission, ASMITA aims to promote women’s participation in sports through structured leagues and competitions. The programme functions as a gender-inclusive platform supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with National Sports Federations.

Beyond participation, ASMITA serves as a nationwide talent identification mechanism, scouting emerging athletes from both urban and rural regions.

So far:

Over 2,600 leagues have been conducted

34 sports disciplines covered

Activities held in more than 550 districts and 700 cities

Over 3 lakh women have participated

Significantly, the programme has reached remote and historically underserved regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and areas previously affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Decentralised Implementation Model

Each of the 250 venues will be equipped with:

5 technical officials

10 volunteers

1 competition manager

1 Past Champion Athlete (PCA)

1 District Youth Officer

The initiative will be implemented through collaboration with:

MY Bharat

Khelo India Centres (KICs)

Sports Authority of India ecosystem and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)

State and District Sports Associations

District Youth Officers (DYOs)

The League will be organised across more than 30 States and Union Territories, including North-eastern states, ensuring nationwide coverage.

Encouraging Grassroots Participation

Smt Khadse emphasised that the core objective is to encourage girls from villages and small towns to consider sports as a viable career pathway.

By creating competitive exposure at the district level, the initiative seeks to democratise access to sports infrastructure and professional opportunities.

Preparing for 2030 and 2036

The Minister linked the initiative to India’s broader sporting ambitions, including preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the country’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

“We must understand that readiness begins at the district level,” she said. “Hosting an Olympic Games requires more than infrastructure. It requires trained human resources in every district of India. It requires certified technical officials. It requires administrative excellence. This International Women’s Day initiative is part of that preparation.”

Capacity Building Alongside Competition

Beyond athletic events, each venue will conduct:

Developmental workshops

Training aligned with Athletics Federation of India officiating norms

Digital data upload and competition documentation training

Exposure for women technical officials

This integrated approach aims to strengthen institutional capacity at the grassroots, ensuring long-term sustainability of sports ecosystems beyond a single event.

A Milestone for Women’s Sporting Participation

By mobilising lakhs of participants on a single day across hundreds of districts, the ASMITA initiative represents not just a celebratory event but a strategic investment in India’s women’s sports pipeline.

It reinforces the government’s emphasis on:

Gender inclusion in sports

Grassroots talent identification

Institutional capacity building

Olympic-level preparation through district-level readiness

As International Women’s Day approaches, the initiative underscores how sport is being positioned as both a tool of empowerment and a cornerstone of India’s long-term global sporting aspirations.