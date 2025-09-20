Maria Perez Shines with Unprecedented Double-Double Gold

Maria Perez achieved an extraordinary milestone at the World Athletics Championships, clinching a gold medal in the 20km walk. This feat marks an unprecedented double-double following her successful defense of the 35km title the previous week. The Spaniard completed the race 12 seconds ahead of Mexico's Alegna Gonzalez, marking a sweet redemption after narrowly missing an Olympic medal at the same venue in 2021.

Reflecting on her victory, Perez expressed immense joy, emphasizing that her goal was self-improvement rather than setting historical records. Two years ago, she had already completed the walk double in Budapest, but this recent win at the World Championships brought unparalleled happiness. Meanwhile, Japan's Nanako Fujii thrilled the home crowd by securing a bronze, marking Japan's second medal at the 20th edition of the event.

In a fiercely contested event, Fujii narrowly held off Ecuador's Paula Milena Torres to finish third, setting a new Japanese record. The 26-year-old faced potential disqualification but maintained her composure to capture a memorable podium finish. Fujii dedicated her medal to her late coach, adding a poignant touch to her achievement.

