Decathlon Drama: Injuries Shake Up World Championships

In a significant setback for the world of athletics, Damian Warner, Canada's revered Olympic decathlon champion, has withdrawn from the world championships due to an Achilles injury. Warner, known for surpassing the 9,000-point mark, was eager to capture world gold after previous silver finishes.

At the age of 35, Warner was poised to make his mark but had to face disappointment yet again when he was unable to start in the opening 100 meters. After a tumultuous journey that saw him crash out of last year's Olympics, this withdrawal marks another challenging chapter in his decorated career.

The absence of Norway's Markus Rooth further adds intrigue to the event, as defending champion Pierce LePage attempts to maintain his position despite a slow start in the 100 meters. As the championship unfolds, the lack of these top competitors has left the field wide open, offering fresh faces a chance for glory.

