Decathlon Drama: Injuries Shake Up World Championships

Canada's Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner withdrew from the world championships due to an Achilles injury. Warner, who won gold in 2021, missed the chance to compete for world gold due to this setback. With other top competitors also absent, the championship remains open for newcomers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 07:07 IST
In a significant setback for the world of athletics, Damian Warner, Canada's revered Olympic decathlon champion, has withdrawn from the world championships due to an Achilles injury. Warner, known for surpassing the 9,000-point mark, was eager to capture world gold after previous silver finishes.

At the age of 35, Warner was poised to make his mark but had to face disappointment yet again when he was unable to start in the opening 100 meters. After a tumultuous journey that saw him crash out of last year's Olympics, this withdrawal marks another challenging chapter in his decorated career.

The absence of Norway's Markus Rooth further adds intrigue to the event, as defending champion Pierce LePage attempts to maintain his position despite a slow start in the 100 meters. As the championship unfolds, the lack of these top competitors has left the field wide open, offering fresh faces a chance for glory.

