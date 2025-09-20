Left Menu

Caio Bonfim Makes History with First World Title in 20km Walk

Brazil's Caio Bonfim clinched his first world title in the 20km walk after a critical time penalty on rival Toshikazu Yamanishi. This marks Bonfim's second medal at the championships, having also won silver in the 35km event. China's Wang Zhaozhao and Spain's Paul McGrath completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:08 IST
Caio Bonfim Makes History with First World Title in 20km Walk
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a thrilling turn of events at the World Championships, Brazil's Caio Bonfim secured his first world title in the 20km race walk. His victory came after a pivotal time penalty imposed on world record holder Toshikazu Yamanishi gave Bonfim the edge during the final stages of the competition.

Bonfim crossed the finish line in one hour, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds, adding to his recent achievements with a silver medal in the 35km distance. This victory marks a historic moment as it gives Brazil its first global title in the men's race walking category.

China's Wang Zhaozhao and Spain's Paul McGrath rounded out the podium, winning silver and bronze, respectively. Competing in his eighth world championships, Bonfim demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess as he overtook McGrath in the last two kilometers to claim the top spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025