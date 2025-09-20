Caio Bonfim Makes History with First World Title in 20km Walk

In a thrilling turn of events at the World Championships, Brazil's Caio Bonfim secured his first world title in the 20km race walk. His victory came after a pivotal time penalty imposed on world record holder Toshikazu Yamanishi gave Bonfim the edge during the final stages of the competition.

Bonfim crossed the finish line in one hour, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds, adding to his recent achievements with a silver medal in the 35km distance. This victory marks a historic moment as it gives Brazil its first global title in the men's race walking category.

China's Wang Zhaozhao and Spain's Paul McGrath rounded out the podium, winning silver and bronze, respectively. Competing in his eighth world championships, Bonfim demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess as he overtook McGrath in the last two kilometers to claim the top spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)