Left Menu

India's Futsal Tigers Set Sights on Historic AFC Asian Cup Qualification

India's men's futsal team embarks on their second AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait, aiming for historic qualification. Led by coach Reza Kordi, the team is focused on growth and learning, despite previous losses against Lebanon. India will strive to outperform in a competitive Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:02 IST
India's Futsal Tigers Set Sights on Historic AFC Asian Cup Qualification
India football team in action. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to carve a niche in international futsal, India's men's team, affectionately known as the Futsal Tigers, is set to begin their second AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign. Squaring off against hosts Kuwait in Group A, the clash is scheduled at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya this Saturday, as indicated by the AIFF's official website. After an intense phase of friendly matches against Lebanon, India, despite two defeats, looks to iron out their game under the guidance of Iranian head coach Reza Kordi, who emphasizes growth over victory.

Coach Kordi, well-rooted in futsal across Asia, remains optimistic about India's chances in the qualifiers set for Indonesia 2026. The qualification stakes are high with 31 teams across eight groups vying for 15 available spots. Group A teams include formidable opponents like Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia. Speaking ahead of the intense campaign, Kordi reflected on the preparations undertaken in a short span, including a local camp in Bengaluru.

The Futsal Tigers, ranked 135th globally, enter the tournament with an enthusiastic spirit, inspired by a resilient display in their recent friendly. Despite challenging fixtures ahead, Kordi, along with team captain Nikhil Mali, emphasizes competitions as a stepping stone toward creating history in Indian futsal. Holding the vision to make India proud, the squad is a blend of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, poised to challenge the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025