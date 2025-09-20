India's Futsal Tigers Set Sights on Historic AFC Asian Cup Qualification

In a bid to carve a niche in international futsal, India's men's team, affectionately known as the Futsal Tigers, is set to begin their second AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign. Squaring off against hosts Kuwait in Group A, the clash is scheduled at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya this Saturday, as indicated by the AIFF's official website. After an intense phase of friendly matches against Lebanon, India, despite two defeats, looks to iron out their game under the guidance of Iranian head coach Reza Kordi, who emphasizes growth over victory.

Coach Kordi, well-rooted in futsal across Asia, remains optimistic about India's chances in the qualifiers set for Indonesia 2026. The qualification stakes are high with 31 teams across eight groups vying for 15 available spots. Group A teams include formidable opponents like Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia. Speaking ahead of the intense campaign, Kordi reflected on the preparations undertaken in a short span, including a local camp in Bengaluru.

The Futsal Tigers, ranked 135th globally, enter the tournament with an enthusiastic spirit, inspired by a resilient display in their recent friendly. Despite challenging fixtures ahead, Kordi, along with team captain Nikhil Mali, emphasizes competitions as a stepping stone toward creating history in Indian futsal. Holding the vision to make India proud, the squad is a blend of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, poised to challenge the status quo.

