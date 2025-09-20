Trinbago Knight Riders Charge Into CPL Final After Crushing Saint Lucia Kings

The Trinbago Knight Riders secured their place in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 final by defeating the Saint Lucia Kings by 56 runs. Stellar fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales, coupled with efficient bowling during the crucial middle overs, paved the way for the decisive victory. The Knight Riders are now set to face the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday, as reported by the CPL website.

Despite losing Colin Munro early, the Knight Riders built a formidable total through a trio of productive partnerships. Pooran, named Player of the Match, impressed by scoring 50 off 32 balls before being bowled by Roston Chase. At the opposite end, Hales played a more restrained role, eventually increasing his aggression to remain unbeaten on 58. The late surge in runs from Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell propelled the team to 194/4 after 20 overs.

In response, the Kings' innings began with promise as Tim Seifert regularly found the boundary in the PowerPlay. Johnson Charles offered support, but boundaries became scarce as Sunil Narine, Usman Tariq, and Akeal Hosein skillfully tightened the grip on the chase. The required rate soared, and the title defense hopes faded as Tim David and Akeem Auguste were dismissed by Tariq, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/35. Narine's impressive 3/18 added to the pressure. All eyes are now on the forthcoming final where the red-hot Amazon Warriors await the Knight Riders in what promises to be an electrifying encounter. Notably, the two teams have previously clashed in finals won by TKR in 2018 and by the Warriors in 2023.