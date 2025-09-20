Left Menu

Suruchi Singh Shines in Shooting: A Beacon of Inspiration for Youth

Suruchi Singh secures the top spot in the women's 10m air pistol rankings, celebrating her stellar year with multiple international medals, highlighting the importance of balancing sports and academics.

20-09-2025
Suruchi Singh Shines in Shooting: A Beacon of Inspiration for Youth
Suruchi Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After propelling to the pinnacle of women's 10m air pistol rankings, 19-year-old Suruchi Singh credits relentless dedication and her parents' unwavering support for her success.

In an interview with ANI, Singh expressed her elation, attributing her achievements to perseverance and urging young individuals to balance sporting endeavors with academic pursuits. Singh, a remarkable figure in her sport, emphasized the need for improved sports infrastructure in rural areas to nurture future champions.

This year, Singh has secured various international accolades, including individual and mixed team golds at ISSF World Cups, underscoring her meteoric rise. Meanwhile, fellow shooters Manu Bhaker and Olympian Sift Kaur Samra also marked significant advancements in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

