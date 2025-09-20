Left Menu

Chebet's Epic Finish: Triumph in Tokyo

In a thrilling finale, Beatrice Chebet outperformed Faith Kipyegon, clinching the women's 5,000 meters world title in Tokyo. Chebet matched her previous Olympic haul with a 5,000-10,000 double. Kipyegon settled for silver, while Nadia Battocletti took bronze, marking a successful championship for the Italian.

Beatrice Chebet
Beatrice Chebet secured a sensational victory by outsprinting fellow Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon to win the women's 5,000 meters world title on Saturday. Her remarkable triumph marked a 5,000-10,000 double in Tokyo, mirroring her previous success at the Olympics the previous year.

The world record holder completed the race in 14 minutes 54.36 seconds, adding this global distance title to her accolades and thwarting Kipyegon's hopes of a double after her 1,500m championship win.

Kipyegon, who might have made her move to the front prematurely on the last lap, claimed the silver with a time of 14:55.07. Italy's Nadia Battocletti secured the bronze in 14:55.42, capping off a stellar championship where she also won silver in the 10,000m race behind Chebet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

