Chebet's Thrilling Triumph: Precision and Power in Tokyo!

Beatrice Chebet achieved a remarkable double victory by outsprinting Faith Kipyegon in the 5,000 meters, adding to her 10,000 meters win at the World Championships in Tokyo. Chebet's strategic racing secured her two gold medals, while Kipyegon had to settle for silver, and Battocletti claimed the bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:17 IST
In a spectacular display of endurance and strategy, Beatrice Chebet clinched the women's 5,000 meters world title on Saturday evening, recording a time of 14 minutes 54.36 seconds. This victory, coupled with her 10,000 meters triumph, mirrored her success at the previous year's Olympics.

Chebet's win thwarted defending champion Faith Kipyegon's attempt at a double victory, who had previously claimed the 1,500 meters gold. Kipyegon finished with a silver in 14:55.07. Italian runner Nadia Battocletti earned a commendable bronze with a time of 14:55.42, capping off a successful championship run.

Reflecting on the race, Chebet expressed joy at her accomplishment and emphasized the importance of self-belief, saying, "I came here without pressure and knew I needed to believe in myself." Meanwhile, Kipyegon congratulated Chebet, acknowledging her friend's formidable strength in the final stretch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

