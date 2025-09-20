Left Menu

Max Verstappen Secures Pole: Drama Unfolds at Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole for Azerbaijan GP, overshadowed by crashes involving McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The session saw a record six stoppages. Piastri and Lando Norris missed key opportunities while rookies shone, with Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli securing impressive positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:46 IST
Max Verstappen Secures Pole: Drama Unfolds at Azerbaijan GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen secured pole position for Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a session marred by a series of six stoppages. Among those affected were McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose crashes contributed to the day's chaotic events.

Despite the challenges, Carlos Sainz placed his Williams on the front row next to the reigning champion in a tough day for McLaren, who are poised to clinch the constructors' title.

Oscar Piastri, unable to set a final time, qualified ninth, while teammate Lando Norris, missing a chance to extend his lead, will start from seventh. Rookies Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli displayed impressive performances, claiming third and fourth positions, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025