Max Verstappen Secures Pole: Drama Unfolds at Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen secured pole position for Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a session marred by a series of six stoppages. Among those affected were McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose crashes contributed to the day's chaotic events.

Despite the challenges, Carlos Sainz placed his Williams on the front row next to the reigning champion in a tough day for McLaren, who are poised to clinch the constructors' title.

Oscar Piastri, unable to set a final time, qualified ninth, while teammate Lando Norris, missing a chance to extend his lead, will start from seventh. Rookies Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli displayed impressive performances, claiming third and fourth positions, respectively.

