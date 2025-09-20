Max Verstappen Secures Pole Amidst Azerbaijan Grand Prix Chaos

Max Verstappen demonstrated his skill and composure by securing pole position for Red Bull at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix amid a tumultuous qualifying session that featured a record six red flags. The session saw major incidents with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc both crashing out critically.

On a challenging day for McLaren, Carlos Sainz managed to position Williams on the front row next to the four-times world champion Verstappen. Despite the adversities faced by McLaren, they aimed for a consecutive constructors' title, with Oscar Piastri finishing ninth.

Rookie standout performances came from Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls, who qualified third, and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who took fourth. The session's chaotic nature was underscored by numerous stops and crashes, including those from Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto, which disrupted the proceedings extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)