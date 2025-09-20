Left Menu

Oscar Piastri's Ambitious Azerbaijan GP Quest: From Crash to Victory?

Formula One sensation Oscar Piastri, despite a qualifying crash, remains optimistic about clinching victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Starting at ninth, Piastri aims to replicate fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo's past success. With McLaren on the brink of another constructors' title, every point against Ferrari counts.

Updated: 20-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:57 IST
Oscar Piastri's Ambitious Azerbaijan GP Quest: From Crash to Victory?
Formula One frontrunner Oscar Piastri, despite a setback during qualifying, maintains an ambitious outlook for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The McLaren driver, who crashed and qualified ninth, draws inspiration from Daniel Ricciardo's similar comeback win in 2017.

Despite crashing during the final phase with six red-flag interruptions, Piastri is not deterred. The Australian remains optimistic about his prospects, especially with McLaren poised to secure their second consecutive constructors' title if they outscore Ferrari on Sunday.

Piastri commented on his error saying, 'I think I just braked a little bit late,' yet he remains hopeful about improving positions using McLaren's car performance. His determination echoes his previous race victories and strong lead over teammate Lando Norris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

