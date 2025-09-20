Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Gesture Shines as India Overcomes Oman Scare

Hardik Pandya starred in India's 21-run victory over Oman by taking a crucial catch and being named 'Impact Player of the Match.' However, he gave the award to training assistant Dayanand Garani. India moves to the Super Four stage undefeated, with notable performances from Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson.

Hardik Pandya. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a key role in India's narrow 21-run victory over Oman, a match that saw the visitors confront a formidable challenge from the hosts. Pandya was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Match' but chose to give his accolade to training assistant Dayanand Garani in appreciation for his support in fielding drills.

Oman, chasing India's 188/9, posed a significant threat with standout performances from Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza. The two batsmen stitched a daunting 93-run partnership that nearly saw an upset victory. However, a crucial catch by Pandya near the boundary removed Kaleem and shifted the momentum back in India's favor, ultimately restricting Oman to 167/4.

In an interview shared by the BCCI, Hardik emphasized the importance of teamwork and thanked Garani for his contributions, passing his medal as a token of respect. This win ensures India's undefeated entry into the Super Four stage. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh were instrumental in securing the win, with Samson also being named the 'Player of the Match.'

