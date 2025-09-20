Bangladesh Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in a Nerve-Wracking Match

In a gripping display of cricket, Bangladesh secured a four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super Fours match. This hard-fought triumph came down to the wire as Bangladesh pursued a target of 169.

Sri Lanka's innings, powered by Dasun Shanaka's impressive 64 off 37 balls, set a competitive score of 168 for seven. Bangladesh faced a challenging chase, exacerbated by the early dismissal of Tanzid Hasan. Nevertheless, Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy, with their splendid fifties, steadied the innings.

Saif's partnership with skipper Litton Das laid a solid foundation, while Hridoy's efforts further propelled Bangladesh towards victory. Despite late jitters, Bangladesh crossed the line with just one ball to spare, leaving Sri Lanka to ponder on their missed opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)