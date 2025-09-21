India Hopes to Break Women's World Cup Jinx as BCCI Honors Late Singer Zubeen Garg

As the ICC Women's World Cup approaches, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed hope that the Indian women's team would win their first-ever World Cup. The event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on September 30 in Guwahati, with India's opening match against Sri Lanka.

Despite past disappointments, the Indian team has shown remarkable progress, particularly in their recent series against England. With strong performances, Saikia is optimistic that India will break their World Cup jinx.

Ahead of the opening match, a tribute will be held for the late Indian singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away. The ceremony will feature a performance by Shreya Ghoshal during the mid-innings break.

(With inputs from agencies.)