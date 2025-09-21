Iga Swiatek's Incredible Comeback Clinches Korea Open Title
Iga Swiatek won the Korea Open by overcoming Ekaterina Alexandrova in a tough match. Despite initial setbacks, Swiatek's perseverance led her to victory in a decisive set, marking her third title of the year after Wimbledon and Cincinnati.
Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the Korea Open, overcoming a difficult start to seize the title against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in an intense match.
Swiatek, initially troubled by unforced errors, managed to recover and dominate, eventually rounding off a thrilling two-and-a-half-hour contest.
This victory marks Swiatek's third championship win of the year, following her successes at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.
