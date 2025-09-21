Iga Swiatek's Incredible Comeback Clinches Korea Open Title

Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the Korea Open, overcoming a difficult start to seize the title against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in an intense match.

Swiatek, initially troubled by unforced errors, managed to recover and dominate, eventually rounding off a thrilling two-and-a-half-hour contest.

This victory marks Swiatek's third championship win of the year, following her successes at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

