Iga Swiatek's Incredible Comeback Clinches Korea Open Title

Iga Swiatek won the Korea Open by overcoming Ekaterina Alexandrova in a tough match. Despite initial setbacks, Swiatek's perseverance led her to victory in a decisive set, marking her third title of the year after Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:37 IST
Iga Swiatek's Incredible Comeback Clinches Korea Open Title
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the Korea Open, overcoming a difficult start to seize the title against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in an intense match.

Swiatek, initially troubled by unforced errors, managed to recover and dominate, eventually rounding off a thrilling two-and-a-half-hour contest.

This victory marks Swiatek's third championship win of the year, following her successes at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

