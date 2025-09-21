Mithun Manhas, a surprising yet strategic choice, is on the verge of becoming the 37th president of the BCCI. With a stellar cricketing record and a reputation for intelligence and diplomacy, Manhas' unprecedented rise has intrigued the cricket fraternity.

Having scored over 9,000 first-class runs and led a team of cricket stars, Manhas is recognized for his ability to connect with players and navigate the complexities of cricket administration. His knack for being in the right place at the right time has defined his cricket journey.

Although his selection catches many off guard, Manhas' history of making impactful decisions and his widespread respect within the cricket community could be significant assets in his new role. His leadership style, marked by flexibility and astuteness, might just be what the BCCI needs in this pivotal moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)