Cole Hocker's Redemption: From Disqualification to World Champion

At the world championships on Sunday, Cole Hocker transitioned from disappointment to triumph. The 24-year-old American, previously disqualified from the 1,500 meters, secured redemption by winning gold in the 5,000 meters. Hocker, an Olympic champion, demonstrated sheer determination, clocking in at 12 minutes and 58.30 seconds.

Following closely, Belgian Isaac Kimeli clinched the silver medal with a time of 12:58.78. Jimmy Gressier of France added a bronze to his collection, having already won gold in the 10,000 meters in Tokyo. Hocker's victory was a defining moment, overshadowing earlier setbacks.

Notably, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway's two-time defending champion, faced his own challenges. Hampered by an Achilles injury, Ingebrigtsen initially led the race but ultimately finished 10th at 13:02.00. The final stages were a testament to resilience and the unpredictability of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)