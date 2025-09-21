Left Menu

Cole Hocker's Redemption: From Disqualification to World Champion

Cole Hocker overcame a setback from being disqualified in the 1,500m to win the 5,000m at the world championships, marking his first world title. Belgian runner Isaac Kimeli took silver, while Frenchman Jimmy Gressier earned bronze. Defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen finished 10th amid injury challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:45 IST
Cole Hocker's Redemption: From Disqualification to World Champion
Cole Hocker
  • Country:
  • Japan

At the world championships on Sunday, Cole Hocker transitioned from disappointment to triumph. The 24-year-old American, previously disqualified from the 1,500 meters, secured redemption by winning gold in the 5,000 meters. Hocker, an Olympic champion, demonstrated sheer determination, clocking in at 12 minutes and 58.30 seconds.

Following closely, Belgian Isaac Kimeli clinched the silver medal with a time of 12:58.78. Jimmy Gressier of France added a bronze to his collection, having already won gold in the 10,000 meters in Tokyo. Hocker's victory was a defining moment, overshadowing earlier setbacks.

Notably, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway's two-time defending champion, faced his own challenges. Hampered by an Achilles injury, Ingebrigtsen initially led the race but ultimately finished 10th at 13:02.00. The final stages were a testament to resilience and the unpredictability of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
2
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
3
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
4
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025