Lilian Odira's Dazzling Victory: Breaking Records at the World Championships

Kenya's Lilian Odira produced a stunning performance to secure gold in the women's 800 meters at the World Championships, breaking a championship record held for 42 years. Her finish time of 1:54.62, nearly two seconds off her personal best, placed her ahead of two British runners leading the race.

Georgia Hunter-Bell narrowly edged past her compatriot Keely Hodgkinson to take silver with a personal best of 1:54.90. Despite hamstring challenges, Hodgkinson claimed bronze in 1:54.91. The race commenced at a blistering pace, with Mary Moraa setting the 400m mark in 55.7 seconds.

Hodgkinson initially appeared set for victory after winning a 150-meter battle for the inside lane. However, Odira's surprise burst in the final meters clinched her victory. Hunter-Bell, the 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in the 1,500m, expressed satisfaction with her strategic decision to compete in the 800m, noting the high difficulty and strategic nature of the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)