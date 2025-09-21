Botswana's Historic Victory: A New Era in 4x400m Relay

In a groundbreaking moment, Botswana emerged victorious in the men's world 4x400 metres relay, braving intense weather conditions to claim their place in history as the first African team to win this event.

On a rain-soaked track, the United States initially took the lead during the final changeover, but a stellar performance from 21-year-old Collen Kebinatshipi saw Botswana surge ahead to win gold with a time of 2:57.76.

The American team, having reshuffled all four runners from their morning runoff, managed to secure silver, edging out South Africa by just two-thousandths of a second. In the women's relay, the U.S. team, spearheaded by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, triumphed with a finishing time of 3.16.61.

(With inputs from agencies.)