Botswana's Historic Victory: A New Era in 4x400m Relay

Botswana clinched a historic win in the men's world 4x400m relay under tough weather conditions, outperforming the United States and South Africa. Collen Kebinatshipi's final leg secured gold in 2:57.76. The U.S., with a heavily changed team, narrowly beat South Africa for silver. In the women's relay, the U.S. dominated, finishing first with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone leading the final leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking moment, Botswana emerged victorious in the men's world 4x400 metres relay, braving intense weather conditions to claim their place in history as the first African team to win this event.

On a rain-soaked track, the United States initially took the lead during the final changeover, but a stellar performance from 21-year-old Collen Kebinatshipi saw Botswana surge ahead to win gold with a time of 2:57.76.

The American team, having reshuffled all four runners from their morning runoff, managed to secure silver, edging out South Africa by just two-thousandths of a second. In the women's relay, the U.S. team, spearheaded by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, triumphed with a finishing time of 3.16.61.

(With inputs from agencies.)

