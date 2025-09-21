Left Menu

U.S. Dominates World Championships with Relay Gold Haul

The United States showcased an impressive performance at the World Championships, securing gold in both men's and women's 4x100m relays. Notable performances included Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. While the U.S. topped the medal table, Jamaica and Germany also put on strong showings in the relay events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:11 IST
The United States capped off the World Championships in spectacular fashion, clinching gold in both the men's and women's 4x100 meter relays despite challenging weather conditions. Star athletes Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were instrumental in these triumphs, marking a memorable week for the U.S. team.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history as the second woman to sweep all three sprint titles at a World Athletics Championships, joining the ranks of legendary sprinters. The U.S. women's team, with a lead secured by Jefferson-Wooden, sealed their victory thanks to Sha'Carri Richardson's swift finish in 41.75 seconds.

The men's relay team delivered a flawless performance to secure their win, with Noah Lyles stealing the spotlight with a 37.29 finish. This victory highlights the U.S.'s current dominance in athletics, as they lead the medal table with 16 golds, far ahead of other competitors like Kenya and Jamaica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

