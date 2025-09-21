Anna Huang Leads La Sella Open at 16

Anna Huang, only 16 years old, has taken a commanding lead at the 2025 La Sella Open, impressing everyone with a three-stroke advantage. Her consistent performance throughout the tournament has put her in a strong position to secure a memorable victory.

Among other highlights, Indian players Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi find themselves tied at 47th place as they head into the final round. Unfortunately, fellow Indian competitors Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth, Ridhima Dilawari, and Vani Kapoor were unable to make it past the halfway cut.

Huang's remarkable debut season on the Ladies European Tour could see her join an exclusive group of champions if she wins this event before turning 17. France's Nastasia Nadaud and Ireland's Lauren Walsh are trailing behind but remain in contention for top spots.

